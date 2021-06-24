Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,964 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 513.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $96.98 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.