Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,246 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $414,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $310.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

