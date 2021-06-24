Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,886 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 247.91, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

