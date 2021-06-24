Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $5,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 100,422 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

