Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of So-Young International worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in So-Young International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $9.22 on Thursday. So-Young International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -922.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

