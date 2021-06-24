Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $865,000 Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

