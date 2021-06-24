Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

