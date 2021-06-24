Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $67.10 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

