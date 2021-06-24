Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 55,394 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 351.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,394 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 38.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 117,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

