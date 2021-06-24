Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,589 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 163.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PTC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PTC by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.79. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

