Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,502 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

