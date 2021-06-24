Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,538 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after buying an additional 556,450 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after buying an additional 542,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

