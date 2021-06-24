Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 25,978 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,978 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

VVNT opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.65. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. Analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

