Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,643 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,163,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after buying an additional 296,512 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

