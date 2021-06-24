Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,530 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of LexinFintech worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,578,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LX stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

