Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report sales of $170.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.22 million and the lowest is $170.10 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $701.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $279.66. 2,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,103. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,750.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.63.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

