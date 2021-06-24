pEOS Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $41.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00099952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00165055 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,818.21 or 1.00049189 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

