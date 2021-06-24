Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.45. 6,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

