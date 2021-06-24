Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $341,000 Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.25. 98,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,567. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BYND shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.