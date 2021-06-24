Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.77. 154,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,726,630. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $139.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.79.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

