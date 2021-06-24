Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $613,000 Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $38.39. 20,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,841. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.