Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,074 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.69. 270,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,572,083. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.