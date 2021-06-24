Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $147,510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $130,605,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $96,687,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $82,915,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BMBL stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. 48,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

