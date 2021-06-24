Perpetual Protocol (PERP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.86 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $118.88 million and $19.86 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.45 or 0.00015641 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00611117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

