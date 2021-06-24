PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $44.90

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $46.50. PetroChina shares last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 2,408 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 451,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

