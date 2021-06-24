Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POFCY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Petrofac stock remained flat at $$0.80 on Friday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $553.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

