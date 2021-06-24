Phala.Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.69

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00618664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.