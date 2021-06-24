Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.50. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHVS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,811,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

