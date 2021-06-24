Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.94. 9,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 952,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.99 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $3,856,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $15,930,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

