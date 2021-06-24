Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,537 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.