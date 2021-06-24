Pier Capital LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,866 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Schrödinger worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -427.03 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 53,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $32,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,598,000 over the last quarter.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

