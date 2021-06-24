Pier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 171.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $312.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.85.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

