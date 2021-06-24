Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

