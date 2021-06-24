Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.28. 8,409,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,799,185. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,273.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.42. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $4,017,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

