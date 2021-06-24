Piper Sandler Comments on Omnicell, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $148.92 on Thursday. Omnicell has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 193.41, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the period.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

