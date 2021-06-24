Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after buying an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

