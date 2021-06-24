PirateCash Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $950,581.69 and $1,274.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,150,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

