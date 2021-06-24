Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $3,527,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.