Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.93. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 168,552 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 144,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $532,415.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

