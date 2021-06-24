Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after buying an additional 145,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

NYSE:PII opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

