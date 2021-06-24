Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $107.24 or 0.00314257 BTC on exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $1.96 million and $1,647.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00077321 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

