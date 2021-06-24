Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up to $452.90

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $452.90, but opened at $464.99. Pool shares last traded at $450.66, with a volume of 1,303 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

