Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $710.00

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 701 ($9.16), with a volume of 4265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

The stock has a market cap of £97.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 648.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

