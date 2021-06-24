Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG stock opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.84 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.46.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.50 million. Research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.