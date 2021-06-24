PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.82 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $699,114.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,415.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,290,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,579 shares of company stock worth $15,461,044 in the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

