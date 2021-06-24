Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,587 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

