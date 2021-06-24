Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $134,000 Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $189.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. Analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

