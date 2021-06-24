Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $168,000 Stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TXMD opened at $1.20 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $471.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.