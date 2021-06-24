Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 19.7% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frank’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Frank's International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE FI opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frank’s International Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.