Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,630,000 after buying an additional 649,083 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

